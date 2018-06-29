Repairs Slow Columbia Water System

MCBAINE - Repairs at the Columbia water treatment plant are reducing the amount of water pumped into Columbia. Due to this breakdown, the city is asking residents to limit their water use.

The malfunction occurred in one of four water softening basins. There are three other softening basins that are currently working.

"We are asking people to cut back because we don't to deplete our reserves," Utility Services Specialist Connie Kacprowicz said, "We have plenty of water in storage, but if we were to have a fire, multiple fires, or one big fire, that could deplete the storage completely."

The city is asking Columbia residents to voluntarily limit their water usage until 6:00 a.m. Saturday.