Repairs to Highway 63 underway

BOONE COUNTY - Repairs to U.S. Highway 63 were expected to be underway Tuesday night in Prathersville.

The repairs come as part of a mass project by MoDOT to repair and resurface Highway 63 and the Interstate 70 connector this summer.

The project will stretch from Missouri Route 763 (Range Line Street) north of Columbia to Route WW/Broadway. The construction will run from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, with completion scheduled for the fall.

MoDOT plans to begin on the north end of the stretch and work in the southbound lanes.

KOMU 8 News reached out to multiple drivers in the Columbia and Prathersville area Monday, none of whom expressed concern over the construction.

According to MoDOT at least one lane of Highway 63 and I-70 the connector will be open in each direction during the work.

While the work is not expected to cause traffic, drivers are advise to prepare accordingly.