Repaying the Wrongly Convicted

A 2003 law already provides restitution if DNA evidence proves a previously-convicted person innocent of a felony. But, that law only affects cases since Aug. 28, 2003. Now, lawmakers want to remove that date from the law.

Kevin Green spent 16 years in a California prison for murder, after being convicted of killing his unborn child during an attack on his wife. But, thanks to DNA testing, Green was cleared in 1996 and received restitution from California.

"I had to come to accept, through time, that this did happen to me for a reason, if I could accept that and embrace that idea and not try to define the reason," said Green. "Then, the rest of my life I can accept as going in the correct direction."

Senate bill 1023 would allow cases like Green's to receive restitution. There are four similar cases in Missouri.

The current law pays $50 for every day wrongfully spent in prison. But, a 2005 case emptied the DNA fund, so lawmakers are trying to restock the fund.