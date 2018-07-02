Replica Vietnam Memorial To Visit KC Area In June

NORTH KANSAS CITY (AP) - A half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington is coming to North Kansas City as part of a nationwide tour that began 16 years ago.

The Wall That Heals has been to more than 300 communities across the U.S. since it was unveiled on Veterans Day 1996. It is scheduled to make a stop in North Kansas City in June, sponsored by businessman and city council member Jerry Barham.

Barham served in Vietnam, as did his brother Larry, who became a casualty of the war. Barham says the memorial has personal meaning for him and thousands of veterans and their families.

The Wall That Heals also has a traveling museum and information center to provide more information on the war.