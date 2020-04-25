'Report card' gives Mississippi River basin a D+

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A report card is out on the Mississippi River basin, and the grade is not good: a D+, with the river's aging transportation infrastructure topping the list of concerns.

America's Watershed Initiative on Wednesday released details of its report card, which assessed categories such as the abundance of clean water, flood control and risk, ecosystem health, the economy and recreation.

The category of biggest concern was the condition of infrastructure such as locks and dams. The group, which includes representatives from business, nonprofits and the public sector with expertise in river and conservation issues, found the aging infrastructure weakens the ability to move and export food and goods.

The basin includes the Mississippi River and its tributaries, including other big rivers like the Missouri and Ohio.