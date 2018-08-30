Report: Cardinals allegedly hacked Astros player information

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Major League Baseball says it is cooperating with a federal investigation into an illegal breach of the Houston Astros' internal database after a report that the St. Louis Cardinals were responsible for the hack.

The New York Times, citing unidentified law enforcement officials, reported Tuesday that the FBI and Justice Department are investigating whether Cardinals' front-office officials were behind the effort to steal player information.

MLB said the Astros' "baseball operations database" was breached, but declined further comment until the federal investigation is completed. The U.S. attorney in St. Louis, Richard Callahan, says he is unaware of the investigation. Messages seeking comment from FBI officials in St. Louis, Houston and Washington were not returned.

The Cardinals and Astros both confirmed they are cooperating with the investigation but declined further comment.