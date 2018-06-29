Report: Carl Edwards won't race in 2017

COLUMBIA - Carl Edwards, a native of Columbia, will announce a decision to step away from NASCAR, according to several reports released on Tuesday.

Edwards is expected to make the announcement Wednesday morning. ESPN reports Edwards will retire; NBC Sports and Fox Sports said only that he won't race in 2017.

Daniel Suarez will likely take Edwards' place on the Joe Gibbs Racing team. KOMU 8 News has reached out to Joe Gibbs Racing for comment, but has not heard back.

Edwards has raced in the NASCAR Cup Series for 13 years, winning 28 times in nearly 450 starts. He grew up in Columbia, graduating from Rock Bridge High School and briefly attending the University of Missouri-Columbia before breaking into NASCAR.