Report Criticizes Former Joplin Manager

JOPLIN (AP) - A recently released report says Joplin's former city manager did not get along with other city leaders before he was fired in February.

Joplin City administrators on Friday released supporting documents and full copies of the 31-page report by special investigator Thomas Loraine, an Osage Beach attorney.

The special report focuses on former City Manager Mark Rohr. The Joplin Globe and its parent company, Community Newspaper Holdings Inc., sought the report's release after Rohr was fired on Feb. 4. The report said Rohr tried to use divisions in the city council to his benefit.

The Joplin Globe reports that Rohr denies the allegations and says the divide in the Joplin city council made his job much more difficult.