Report: Emails link Greitens, dark-money group

23 hours 15 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 6:52:00 AM CDT July 05, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A newspaper says it has obtained emails showing that the top campaign fundraiser for former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens worked to set up a meeting between a prolific donor and a state official while seeking to raise money for a dark-money group later formed by Greitens campaign staffers.

A Democratic legislator who served on a House committee that investigated Greitens said the emails appear to be evidence of coordination between the governor's office, his campaign and the dark-money group, A New Missouri Inc., The Kansas City Star reported .

Greitens resigned June 1 facing potential impeachment over various allegations of political and sexual misconduct and after a House committee subpoenaed records from A New Missouri.

"This is the kind of email that prompted the committee to pursue a subpoena for A New Missouri," said Rep. Gina Mitten, of St. Louis County.

The Star said a Feb. 3, 2017, email exchange between Meredith Gibbons and Jeanne Sinquefield came two days before the treasurer and attorney for the then-Republican governor's 2016 campaign filed the necessary paperwork with the Missouri secretary of state's office to create A New Missouri. It's called a dark-money group because, as a nonprofit, it faces no limits on the contributions it can accept and it is not required to disclose its donors.

Gibbons was Greitens' campaign finance director. Sinquefield and her husband, Rex, have made tens of millions of dollars in political donations in recent years. A spokesman said neither ultimately donated to A New Missouri.

Gibbons and representatives for Greitens, his campaign and A New Missouri did not respond to the newspaper's requests for comment. Neither did Austin Chambers, who was Greitens' senior political adviser, The Star said.

Before the email exchange, Jeanne Sinquefield had met with Greitens and his staff about issues related to appointments for the University of Missouri's Board of Curators. In an email, she asked Gibbons to arrange a meeting about contributing to the soon-to-be-formed dark-money nonprofit.

Gibbons replied that she had contacted Drew Erdmann, who was set to become the governor's chief operating officer in another week and Erdmann would reach out personally to set up a meeting. Gibbons also wrote that the "best point of contact" for a contribution to the dark-money group was her or Chambers.

Mitten said the House committee investigating Greitens obtained the emails and others like them. She said such emails helped convince the GOP-controlled committee's leaders that A New Missouri was designed to illegally skirt contribution limits and conceal major donors' identities — something the group's attorney strongly denies.

The House committee abandoned its attempt to enforce its subpoena and shut down its investigation when Greitens left office.

Greitens was indicted on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge in February , accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair in 2015 without her consent. The charge eventually was dropped, but a report by the House committee included testimony from the woman that the panel deemed credible that Greitens slapped, spanked, shoved, grabbed and called her derogatory names during sexual encounters.

The committee also was looking into campaign finance issues. Greitens also had faced a felony charge of tampering with computer data for providing his political fundraiser with the donor list of a veterans' charity he founded. The prosecutor said she dropped the charge in exchange for his resignation.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

More News

Grid
List

Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation
Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis... More >>
56 minutes ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 5:11:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
MISSOURI - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fewer DWIs and total crashes this Fourth of July. However, the counting period... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
JEFFERSON CITY - Ralph Beach is a 75 year old Korean War veteran who is still serving his fellow veterans.... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:49:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit on whether Gov. Mike Parson has the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor was... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:34:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
COOPER COUNTY - Two multi-vehicle accidents in close range of each other shutdown eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County Thursday... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 8:55:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department said a search had ended Thursday at Midway Travel Center, where a child... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Moniteau County Sheriff's Office investigates child's death
Moniteau County Sheriff's Office investigates child's death
MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a five-year-old, Sheriff Tony Wheatley said Thursday.... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 4:19:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
JEFFERSON CITY - An advocacy group is demanding Gov. Mike Parson do an administrative review of the Department of Mental... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

BREAKING: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns
BREAKING: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns
(CNN) -- Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned after months of ethics controversies, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in Continuous News

Human remains found in Miller County identified, investigators look for car
Human remains found in Miller County identified, investigators look for car
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains found in Miller County last month have been identified as Tyler J. Worthington of the... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Inmate dead at Jefferson City prison
Inmate dead at Jefferson City prison
JEFFERSON CITY - An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead Wednesday. According to a press... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Disturbance forces officers to evacuate at Tipton Correctional Center
Disturbance forces officers to evacuate at Tipton Correctional Center
TIPTON - Inmates at Tipton Correctional Center caused property damage Wednesday night after a disturbance broke out. According to... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:10:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Body of missing Marine found in Big Piney River
Body of missing Marine found in Big Piney River
FORT LEONARD WOOD - The body of a missing Marine was recovered from the Big Piney River Thursday, according to... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 12:49:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

One dies after Sunrise Beach fire
One dies after Sunrise Beach fire
SUNRISE BEACH - One person died after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Sunrise Beach. The fire started around... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Leftover fireworks cause garage fire
Leftover fireworks cause garage fire
COLUMBIA - Leftover fireworks in a trash can sparked a fire that heavily damaged a two-car garage and a vehicle... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 8:30:00 AM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Report: Emails link Greitens, dark-money group
Report: Emails link Greitens, dark-money group
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A newspaper says it has obtained emails showing that the top campaign fundraiser for former Missouri... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 6:52:00 AM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Columbia Police respond to more than 140 fireworks calls
Columbia Police respond to more than 140 fireworks calls
COLUMBIA – The Fourth of July is over, but some mid-Missourians are still feeling the repercussions. According to the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:59:00 AM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Girl with juvenile arthritis creates change for others like her
Girl with juvenile arthritis creates change for others like her
COLUMBIA- A Columbia girl with juvenile arthritis says her motivation and determination outpowers her pain every day. Eleven-year-old Kyleigh... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 8:55:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
7am 76°
8am 78°
9am 79°
10am 82°