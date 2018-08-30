Report from 2003 says accused killer threatened wife

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A report says a man accused of killing five people in Kansas and Missouri threatened to kill his wife in 2003.

Pablo Serrano-Vitorino is accused of killing four men in Kansas on Monday and killing another man Tuesday in Missouri. He's in custody in Missouri.

A 2003 probation officer's report in the Superior Court of California for Los Angeles County identifies him as Pablo Serrano. The report says police were called to his home that February after his wife said he pointed a loaded rifle at her and threatened to kill her. The report says he's an alcoholic and his wife later wanted the charges dismissed.

The report recommended prison time for Serrano because his "actions should not be taken lightly."

Federal immigration authorities say he was deported in 2004.