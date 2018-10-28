Report: Helicopter pilot did not make any distress calls before fatal crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The man whose helicopter crashed east of Fulton on Wednesday, Oct. 17 did not make not make any distress calls, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB report said Prather, who was working to get his helicopter license, was flying solo to the Columbia Regional Airport to practice takeoffs and landings. Prather, who had his license to fly commercial airplanes, had taken off from Moscow Mills.

The NTSB came to Callaway County last week to investigate the crash.