Report: Michael Brown shot 6 times, including twice in head

NEW YORK (AP) - A preliminary private autopsy has found that Michael Brown who was killed by a white officer in Missouri was shot at least six times, including twice in the head.

The New York Times reports that the autopsy by Dr. Michael Baden, a former New York City chief medical examiner, found that one of the bullets entered the top of Michael Brown's skull, suggesting that his head was bent forward when it suffered a fatal injury.

The shooting has spurred a week of rancorous protests in suburban St. Louis.

Baden told the newspaper that Brown was also shot four times in the right arm and that all the bullets were fired into his front.

Baden did not return a message left by The Associated Press earlier Sunday.