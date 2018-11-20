Report: Nixon Proposing More for Children's Agency

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon is expected to propose a $6 million increase for the agency overseeing Missouri's foster care system.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Wednesday that it obtained a document from Children's Division Director Tim Decker saying Nixon will propose "significant resources" for the division in his 2015 budget.

The document cites a proposal for $1 million to hire 23 investigators and case workers for the division, $1.5 million for computer upgrades and $2.3 million for staff to advance in their pay scales. More than $1 million also would go toward a combination of training and loan forgiveness programs to prevent staff turnover.

The News-Leader and The Kansas City Star both have reported that some Children's Division offices have been plagued by high staff turnover.