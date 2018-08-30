Report of man with knives prompts Lincoln University lockdown

JEFFERSON CITY — Campus police placed Lincoln University on lockdown early Wednesday morning after receiving a report of an armed man heading to the school.

The Lincoln University Police Department received the call around 1 a.m., placing the university on lockdown nearly 30 minutes later. The caller said he believed the man intended to cause harm.

Officers searched the campus for 90 minutes, but did not find the suspect, who was reportedly wielding multiple knives.

Around 3 a.m., police lifted the lockdown.

Officers found the suspect five hour later. They say he was cooperative, voluntarily committing himself for a mental evaluation.

The campus will operate under normal class and office schedules for the day.