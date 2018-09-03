Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department on Saturday said it received a report of a sexual assault in a residence hall sometime Thursday night or Friday morning.

In an email to students, police said the report was made anonymously and officers are attempting to follow up on the call. Information is limited at this time, and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this sexual offense to contact them at (573)-882-7201, or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.