Report presses staffing reforms by Kansas City police

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A new study finds that the police department in Kansas City is top-heavy with managers compared to other similar-sized or bigger cities and should get more officers on the street.

The Kansas City Star reports the Matrix Consulting Group's 300-page report also says increasing the city's number of patrol officers by roughly three dozen should be an "urgent priority."

The report's release comes as the city grapples with a surge in homicides.

The study finds that there could be a reduction of 30 sworn personnel and an addition of 88 civilians.

City Councilwoman Alissia Canady says the department has enough staff but doesn't adequately deploy it. She agreed with adding more patrol officers, four more homicide detectives and six more assault detectives.