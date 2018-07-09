New Report Reveals Missouri Home to Highest Number of Black Homicides in Nation

Washington - Newly released data shows Missouri holds the highest black homicide rate in the nation. Washington D.C.'s Violence Policy Center released new numbers Tuesday showing Missouri's black homicide rate is seven times the national average.

The VPC's analysis comes from unpublished FBI data from 2009, the latest available. The numbers show the black homicide victimization rate is 34.72 percent for every 100,000 people.

The report shows the majority of the victim were males. 16 percent were under the age of 16 and only 2 percent were over the age of 65.

In 76 percent of the cases, the victim was murdered by someone they knew.

According to Columbia Police Information Officer Latisha Stroer, the department in Columbia doesn't break down homicides by race when reporting annual cases.

This is the second year Missouri has led the nation.

Click here for a link to the VPC's report.