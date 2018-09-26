Report: Screenshots show Greitens' staff used Confide for government work

12 hours 25 minutes ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 4:33:00 PM CDT September 25, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Screenshots of text messages show former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' staff used a message-deleting app on their state-issued phones to discuss government business with each other and people outside the governor's office, according to a published report.

The Kansas City Star reported Tuesday that it obtained copies of screenshots that Greitens' legal team turned over to a Cole County court as part of a lawsuit over Greitens' staff's use of the Confide app. The lawsuit claims the governor's staff used Confide to circumvent the state's open records laws. Although Greitens resigned June 1, his legal team continues to try to get the lawsuit dismissed.

Greitens and his staff have acknowledged using Confide but have said it was only for logistics such as scheduling.

David Steelman, a member of the University of Missouri Board of Curators whose wife was in Greitens' cabinet, told The Star last week that he remembers venting to a friend at a dinner about Grietens, who had been governor for less than a year at the time.

"I think I said to (his friend), 'Who's (Greitens) listening to?'" Steelman recalled in an interview. "And he said 'just get on Confide and you'll see. if you want to know who is running government, there they are right there.'"

As part of the lawsuit, the governor's office earlier this year turned over screenshots of text messages Greitens' staff sent on Confide, which destroyed messages after they are read. The attorneys for the plaintiffs argue Missouri residents deserve to know what happened during Greitens' tenure to prevent a similar problem in the future.

One exchange documented in the screenshots occurred last November between Steelman and Greitens' former deputy chief of staff, Nick Maddux. Steelman sent Maddux a text message asking for a phone call and Maddux replied, "I'm jammed up until four. Just shot you a message on Confide."

Earlier this year, The Star reported on another screenshot showing three Greitens' staffers discussing using Confide to share talking points on one of the governor's policy priorities. Other screenshots show numerous staffers texting colleagues to notify them that they had sent a message using Confide, or inviting them to download the app.

"Evidence continues to pour in demonstrating the use of Confide to conduct public business in the Greitens administration," said Mark Pedroli, one of two attorneys who filed the lawsuit. "Based on comments of others in and around government, I'm wondering if any public business was conducted on the record."

In May, the governor's office acknowledged that 20 staffers had Confide accounts during Greitens' tenure, including Greitens. The former governor said he used Confide only to communicate with his staff about scheduling. Some of his campaign staff, Greitens' political allies and people Greitens appointed to boards and commissions also had Confide accounts.

At a June hearing, the ex-governor's attorneys — who were hired when Greitens was still in office — argued that text messages on Confide couldn't be made public because they were automatically deleted.

"The Sunshine Law is designed to allow access to documents that exist," Barbara Smith, an attorney who represents the governor's office, said at the hearing.

Pedroli called that a dangerous legal argument that would reward Greitens for "destroying the evidence."

More News

Grid
List

Defense presents first witness in Missouri voter ID trial
Defense presents first witness in Missouri voter ID trial
JEFFERSON CITY - After cross examination Tuesday, the defense in the Missouri Voter ID trial presented their first witness in... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Students help hundreds register to vote in Missouri
Students help hundreds register to vote in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of students registered to vote on the University of Missouri campus Tuesday. The Associated Students of... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 6:13:00 PM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Dunkin' Donuts is officially dropping 'Donuts'
Dunkin' Donuts is officially dropping 'Donuts'
CANTON, MA (CNN) - Starting in January, Dunkin' Donuts will drop the "Donuts" from ads, packages and signage at new... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 5:39:00 PM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Officer injured while pursuing suspect who pulled gun
Officer injured while pursuing suspect who pulled gun
JEFFERSON CITY - A police officer hurt his leg while trying to stop a man he caught breaking into a... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 5:31:00 PM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Report: Screenshots show Greitens' staff used Confide for government work
Report: Screenshots show Greitens' staff used Confide for government work
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Screenshots of text messages show former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' staff used a message-deleting app on... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 4:33:00 PM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Latest tariffs could affect price of home renovation
Latest tariffs could affect price of home renovation
COLUMBIA - Taxes on Chinese imported goods could make home building and renovating more expensive. According to CNBC ,... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 3:44:00 PM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Court documents: Miller County murder resulted from tri-state drug operation
Court documents: Miller County murder resulted from tri-state drug operation
MILLER COUNTY - A tri-state drug deal operation led to a murder in Miller County in June, according to the... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Jefferson City building continues to collapse, city wants action
Jefferson City building continues to collapse, city wants action
JEFFERSON CITY - A historic building in Jefferson City continues to collapse, with another piece breaking off Monday morning. ... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 2:42:00 PM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Plaintiff in Missouri voter ID trial presents witness and expert testimony
Plaintiff in Missouri voter ID trial presents witness and expert testimony
JEFFERSON CITY - The plaintiff in the Missouri voter ID case presented a witness and expert Tuesday who said the... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 2:25:00 PM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Teen convicted in connection to 2016 homicide, murder charge dropped
Teen convicted in connection to 2016 homicide, murder charge dropped
COLUMBIA - A teenager pleaded guilty in connection with a 2016 homicide on Claudell Lane, but prosecutors dropped a murder... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 11:52:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Callaway County woman convicted of husband's murder dies in prison
Callaway County woman convicted of husband's murder dies in prison
CHILICOTHE - A Holts Summit woman convicted of murdering her husband died in prison, according to an obituary published by... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 11:36:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Trump emphasizes US accomplishments in UN speech
Trump emphasizes US accomplishments in UN speech
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump stepped up to the iconic dais at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday on... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 11:17:14 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Parson calls for change to low-income housing tax credits
Parson calls for change to low-income housing tax credits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says state tax credits for low-income housing won't be issued until... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 10:36:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

German abuse survivors say Church's $5,900 'recognition fee' is not justice
German abuse survivors say Church's $5,900 'recognition fee' is not justice
(CNN) -- Matthias Katsch says he was 13 years old when a priest at his Jesuit school in Berlin first... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 10:29:43 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Maries County K-9 unit finds large amount of drugs during traffic stop
Maries County K-9 unit finds large amount of drugs during traffic stop
MARIES COUNTY - A K-9 unit found a large amount of drugs in a truck caught speeding in Vichy, the... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 9:35:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Army veteran receives "gift of transportation" to develop art business
Army veteran receives "gift of transportation" to develop art business
COLUMBIA - 'Welcome Home' and 'Cars4Heroes' gave a new car to an Army veteran who now makes a living out... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 8:03:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival switching it up this year
Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival switching it up this year
COLUMBIA - In the past the the Roots N Blues N BBQ festival has consisted of three days of music,... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 7:32:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

JEFFTRAN holding open house to discuss proposed changes
JEFFTRAN holding open house to discuss proposed changes
COLUMBIA - JEFFTRAN will host an open house Tuesday to discuss proposed changes to the city’s existing bus routes. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 2:03:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 54°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 49°
6am 48°
7am 48°
8am 51°