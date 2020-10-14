Report: Social media influencers push voting misinformation

10 hours 44 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 9:04:27 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News
By: Amanda Seitz, The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Social media influencers, partisan news outlets and even President Donald Trump’s son are driving the spread of online misinformation swirling around the U.S. vote, casting doubt on this year’s election and prematurely raising suspicions about the accuracy of its results.

Legitimate U.S. social media accounts are sharing false claims of voter fraud, misleading photos of ballots being dumped in the trash and stoking fears of violence at the polls on Election Day, according to new research from the Election Integrity Partnership, a group of some of the world’s top misinformation researchers.

In some cases, those social media accounts are using isolated or old stories and photos about voting mishaps to create widespread concern about the election system, said Kate Starbird, an associate professor of Human-Centered Design and Engineering at the University of Washington who is part of the research group.

“What’s happening right now is these incidents are being framed in misleading ways that exaggerate their impact on the election,” Starbird said.

In one example, a photo purporting to show stacks of ballots sitting in a dumpster made its way to social media from conservative news outlets before being retweeted on the Twitter account of Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son.

“SHOCKING: 1,000+ mail-in ballots found in a dumpster in California,” the post said.

That tweet was wrong and later deleted. A spokesperson for Trump Jr. did not immediately provide on-the-record comment about the inaccurate tweet.

Ballots in Sonoma County hadn’t even been mailed out yet, and the photo was taken in 2018 of ballots that were properly disposed of after the election, county officials wrote in a Facebook post last month. Still, the claim continues to circulate in some form online. The photo was also shared widely by conservative social media influencers, some of whom have thousands of followers.

Another image of mail bins and envelopes sitting on the side of the road was used in a viral meme shared by Facebook, Instagram and Twitter users that claimed, “They are finding Trump ballots thrown away all over the place.” The photo, in fact, was taken of abandoned mail bins in 2018.

Facebook has said it is working to curb election-related misinformation by including a label on posts about voting that directs users to state board of election websites, for example. The platform also enlists the help of fact-checking organizations to investigate false or misleading claims around voting and covers those posts if they are found to be untrue. The Associated Press is part of that fact-checking initiative.

Twitter, meanwhile, has promised to label or remove posts entirely that include false claims about election rigging, voter fraud or ballot tampering.

But even when the companies do act on voting misinformation, the posts are often labeled or removed after they’ve been seen widely. It has taken Twitter and Facebook hours to label misinformation from one of its most visible users: the president, who is a frequent purveyor of misleading claims about widespread voter fraud — despite little evidence of such cases.

“We can’t see how effective these labels are,” Starbird said. “I’m not sure that those labels are having a strong effect on the people who need them the most.”

Twitter said it is working with the research group on identifying voting misinformation and will take action on posts that undermine the U.S. vote. Facebook did not comment for this story.

A smaller number of liberal social media accounts have also shared out-of-context images of dumped mail to generate distrust around the ability of the U.S. Postal Service to process ballots for this election, the research found. The Postal Service is overseen by an appointee of President Trump’s.

Trump’s opponents responded to social media posts from the president and his campaign calling for an “army” to sign up as poll watchers on Election Day by suggesting it will spur violence at the polls. The research group said headlines from news outlets also amplified those social media concerns about Trump’s poll watching efforts.

That “could be a potential cause of voter suppression if people think there’s going to be violence at the polls or there could be a chance for voter intimidation, that might be a cause for them to stay home,” said Rachel Moran, a misinformation scholar at the University of Washington. 

Associated Press writers Ali Swenson in Seattle and David Klepper in Providence, R.I., contributed to this report.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved

More News

Grid
List

Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19
Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19
(AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, three days before the... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in Sports

Jefferson City middle schools extend virtual learning for another week
Jefferson City middle schools extend virtual learning for another week
JEFFERSON CITY- Students at Lewis and Clark Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School will attend virtual learning for another... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Some CPS families experience waitlist for virtual learning
Some CPS families experience waitlist for virtual learning
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public School families that want to switch to virtual learning may have to wait to enroll. In... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 5:03:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

MU custodial staff incentive incorrectly listed on payroll
MU custodial staff incentive incorrectly listed on payroll
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri corrected an error on custodial staff payroll, according to a MU spokesperson, after a... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 4:50:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Moberly receives $4.8 million grant for flood protections
Moberly receives $4.8 million grant for flood protections
MOBERLY - The U.S. Department of Commerce granted $4.8 million to Moberly to improve flooding protections. The grant, which... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 4:24:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Columbia to host 2025 NCAA cross country championship
Columbia to host 2025 NCAA cross country championship
COLUMBIA- Columbia will host the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country National Championships. The events will take... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 4:00:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in Sports

UPDATE: JCPD asks for assistance in locating suspect from early morning shooting
UPDATE: JCPD asks for assistance in locating suspect from early morning shooting
JEFFERSON CITY — UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: Jefferson City Police are asking for assistance in locating the shooter from this morning's... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 3:52:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

First lady: Barron Trump positive for COVID, no symptoms
First lady: Barron Trump positive for COVID, no symptoms
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 3:28:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Missouri Amputee Golf Tournament brings awareness and 'family-like bond'
Missouri Amputee Golf Tournament brings awareness and 'family-like bond'
COLUMBIA – The Missouri Amputee Golf Association held their 11th annual Missouri Show Me Classic Amputee Golf Tournament over the... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 3:04:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in Sports

St. Louis couple who waved guns at protest plead not guilty
St. Louis couple who waved guns at protest plead not guilty
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple celebrated in some circles and vilified in others for waving guns at... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 1:07:45 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Breaking down Missouri gubernatorial candidates' healthcare plans
Breaking down Missouri gubernatorial candidates' healthcare plans
MISSOURI - Missouri's Democratic and Republican candidates for governor have very different views on healthcare and their plans for healthcare... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 12:14:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Marshall Public Schools to return to in-person learning
Marshall Public Schools to return to in-person learning
MARSHALL- Marshall Public Schools completed its two weeks of distance learning and plans to return to phase three of their... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 12:02:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

How to guard against seasonal affective disorder in the pandemic's winter months
How to guard against seasonal affective disorder in the pandemic's winter months
(CNN) -- With winter on the horizon, it's getting darker earlier each day, and temperatures are slipping. Seasonal affective... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 10:19:03 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Report: Social media influencers push voting misinformation
Report: Social media influencers push voting misinformation
CHICAGO (AP) — Social media influencers, partisan news outlets and even President Donald Trump’s son are driving the spread of... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 9:04:27 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

The Zogg Fire is fully contained after claiming 4 lives and scorching more than 50,000 acres
The Zogg Fire is fully contained after claiming 4 lives and scorching more than 50,000 acres
(CNN) — The devastating Zogg Fire, which killed four people and scorched more than 50,000 acres in Northern California's Shasta... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 8:34:38 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett returns to Capitol Hill for a third day of confirmation hearings... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 8:10:00 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, in red zone
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, in red zone
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 7:34:00 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Trump and Biden will participate in competing town halls on Thursday night after cancellation of second debate
Trump and Biden will participate in competing town halls on Thursday night after cancellation of second debate
Washington (CNN) — President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall with NBC News on Thursday night, the network... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 7:11:00 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 75°
9pm 72°
10pm 70°
11pm 66°