Report: State Agencies Rushed Spending at End of 2010, 11

6 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, June 06 2012 Jun 6, 2012 Wednesday, June 06, 2012 6:09:00 PM CDT June 06, 2012 in News
By: Scott Malone
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - State auditor Tom Schweich released a report Wednesday that said some state agencies rushed to spend money at the end of the last two budget years. The report finds the Missouri Department of Corrections to be the leading end-of-year spender, followed by other agencies including the Office of Administration, Office of State Courts Administrator, Department of Mental Health, and Department of Revenue.

Spending near the end of the fiscal year can sometimes raise red flags as agencies sometimes make wasteful expenditures to justify their budgets. However, Schweich clarified in the report that "the audit did not identify instances of wasteful spending," although it did find some larger than normal inventories.

The audit identified end of year purchases that: 

  1. Were expedited and paid before due
  2. Resulted in higher than normal inventory levels
  3. Were charged to the state's General Revenue Fund instead of agency controlled dedicated funds
  4. Were not placed into service in a timely manner

According to the report, the Department of Corrections spent $313,198 on handheld radios and accessories on June 23, 2011, but by Nov. 4 of that year, the radios were not in use yet "because the necessary programming services had not yet been procured."

The audit counted June 30, of both 2010 and 2011, as the end of the fiscal year. The department spent $193,925 on June 26, 2011 to purchase a new washer extractor. Seven months later, the new extractor had not been installed "because its installation required building modifications."

The department also spend nearly half a million dollars from the General Revenue Fund to pay for various Missouri Corrections Integrated System (MOCIS) expenses because the project cost more than expected.

The Department of Corrections also spent over $2 million total on supplies and clothing across May and June 2010 and 2011, which resulted in "higher than normal inventory levels."

The Office of Administration wrote a fiscal year 2010 check for $45,625 on June 23, 2010, but held the check for nearly three months because the project was not finished. "An OA employee e-mailed the vendor stating, 'As we are at the end of the fiscal year, we need to issue a check for this project to ensure that we don't lapse the funding,'" the report said.

"'We will hold this check in our safe until the project is complete,'" the e-mail mentioned in the report said.

The term "lapse" refers to the practice of taking money agencies did not spend that fiscal year, and putting it into a general revenue pool to be spent by the state in the next year.

"The Code of State Regulation does not allow advance payment of goods or services not yet received," the report said.  The code also states that "services provided in the next fiscal year cannot be charged to the prior year appropriation."  

The OA also used General Revenue Fund money to make an advance payment of $288,000 on the State Data Center lease, "which should have been made form a dedicated fund." The office also transferred payments of approximately $1.6 million for a unified communications system from a dedicated fund to the General Revenue Fund.

The Office of Administration also spent $393,000 in June 2010 from the General Revenue Fund for telephones and network components. The telephones "were not installed until September/October in fiscal year 2011."

The OA and Department of Corrections both paid off leases early using General Revenue Fund. The department paid off five leases early, saving the state $12,600 in interest by paying off four but the state didn't save money when the fifth was paid off. The OA paid off a lease early "because General Revenue Fund monies were available; the state realized no interest savings in doing so."

The report noted that the state "does not have specific laws, rules, policies or procedures directly related to year end spending, but the federal government adopted the 'bona fide needs' rule." The federal rule says states appropriations can only be used to "meet legitimate needs arising during the appropriations' fiscal year." 

More News

Grid
List

City of Columbia continues plans for climate action despite federal rhetoric
City of Columbia continues plans for climate action despite federal rhetoric
COLUMBIA - Community members met Wednesday to discuss a plan to reduce... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 9:00:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Bird violates city agreement less than two weeks after reaching deal
Bird violates city agreement less than two weeks after reaching deal
COLUMBIA - Bird riders can still find scooters scattered around Columbia, but not if the company violates its city agreement... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 6:48:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

One person escapes Fulton duplex fire
One person escapes Fulton duplex fire
FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department responded to a two-story duplex on fire at 212/214 East 6th St. ... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 6:36:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

MU brings body image resources to Columbia
MU brings body image resources to Columbia
COLUMBIA - With growing pressure for physical perfection from social media on the rise, MU announced a new center dedicated... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 6:21:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Deputies say Ahmonta Harris tried to rob home before he was shot
UPDATE: Deputies say Ahmonta Harris tried to rob home before he was shot
BOONE COUNTY- Authorities responded to shots being heard near the 5700 block of Limoges Drive just outside of Columbia city... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 3:50:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Sunrise Beach Police trying to locate man before he can harm his family
UPDATE: Sunrise Beach Police trying to locate man before he can harm his family
SUNRISE BEACH - Multiple agencies are looking for a man out on bond, who escaped his GPS tracker. Tom... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Local growers say there's no major Christmas tree shortage
Local growers say there's no major Christmas tree shortage
COLUMBIA – A tighter supply of Christmas trees could lead Missourians to pay more and travel farther for a tree... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 2:58:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Local business owner says she could save with Heartland Port Authority
Local business owner says she could save with Heartland Port Authority
JEFFERSON CITY - Planning for the Heartland Port Authority moved forward during the Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce on... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 2:45:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Boone Co. official proposes collaboration between law enforcement agencies
Boone Co. official proposes collaboration between law enforcement agencies
COLUMBIA - Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill is asking the public to be part of a discussion to join... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 2:30:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Trial begins for man accused of trying to kill grandparents
Trial begins for man accused of trying to kill grandparents
COLUMBIA - A jury trial began Wednesday for a man charged with conspiracy to commit murder, domestic assault and armed... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 11:56:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in Top Stories

Plan seeks to designate Route 66 as National Historic Trail
Plan seeks to designate Route 66 as National Historic Trail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new proposal moving through Congress seeks to designate Route 66, the highway that connected Chicago... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 11:28:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in Top Stories

High school kicker inspires, supports local community
High school kicker inspires, supports local community
ASHLAND - Every Friday evening for three fall seasons, Denise Boyce stood outside Southern Boone High School’s football stadium with... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 9:28:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Police looking for woman after cocaine found in toddler's system
Police looking for woman after cocaine found in toddler's system
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against a woman Monday after cocaine was found in a toddler's system in early November.... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:49:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in Top Stories

Hospital flu shot rule prompts protest after nurse is fired
Hospital flu shot rule prompts protest after nurse is fired
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis hospital says at least one employee has been fired for violating a policy... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:36:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Police arrest suspect in connection with August rape attempt
Police arrest suspect in connection with August rape attempt
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a St. Louis man on Tuesday in connection with a reported rape attempt in August. ... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:27:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Climate forum will allow Columbia community to give feedback
Climate forum will allow Columbia community to give feedback
COLUMBIA - A community forum Wednesday will address climate change in the city. The forum will last from 5:30... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 3:44:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Mobile veterans' center comes to Holts Summit
Mobile veterans' center comes to Holts Summit
HOLTS SUMMIT - The mobile vet center makes its way through approximately ten rural Mid-Missouri communities about once a month,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 3:33:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Recovering Fulton drug addict calls for support to start a new shelter
Recovering Fulton drug addict calls for support to start a new shelter
FULTON - What started as a Fulton Facebook post, sharing an idea for a new shelter for recovering addicts, turned... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 7:18:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 26°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6am 30°
7am 32°
8am 34°
9am 36°