Report: Taxpayer tab on St. Louis stadium plan reaches $3M

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A newspaper says the proposed riverfront football stadium in St. Louis has already cost taxpayers $3 million.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that figure is based on the latest invoices released this week from financing advisers, railroad track engineers, contract attorneys and management.

The newspaper says the public board that runs the Rams' current home - the Edward Jones Dome - paid nearly all the bills, with the state picking up the tab on some financial advice.

The Rams are year-to-year on their lease for the Edward Jones Dome and could leave as early as 2016, meaning the upcoming NFL season could be their last in St. Louis.