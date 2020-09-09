REPORT: Three-quarters of Missouri's students have in-person option
O'FALLON (AP) - Nearly three-quarters of public school students in Missouri have the option to attend classes in person this fall.
Missouri’s 518 school districts and 36 public charter schools are taking varying approaches as they balance educational needs with the desire to protect students, teachers and staff from the coronavirus.
Data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education shows that 40% of students go to schools meeting onsite but offering virtual learning options. Another 22.5% attend schools that blend onsite and virtual learning, and 11.2% attend in person with no distance learning option. The remaining 26% of students are in schools with virtual only classes.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - It has been almost six months since the first COVID-19 stimulus relief bill was passed. There have been... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Mid-Missouri farmers are hopeful increased yields and recovering prices will result in a better than expected fall... More >>
in
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Boone County will hold community testing events Monday, Sept. 14 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson will give his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at approximately 1:45 p.m. Watch live here:... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY– Four schools across the Jefferson City School District are among 517 schools nationwide to earn a spot on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials say no one was injured when a house in north St. Louis was destroyed in... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Talking robots that interact with older people could be introduced into care homes to help fight loneliness and... More >>
in
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A 34-year-old Missouri teacher has died after a three-week-long hospitalization with COVID-19. AshLee DeMarinis taught social... More >>
in
MEXICO — About a dozen people have received kidnapping scam calls within the past several days, according to the Mexico... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City Council urged for further and more aggressive enforcement on Columbia's virus prevention efforts Tuesday as it unanimously... More >>
in
(CNN) — For the first time since Madden 17, Colin Kaepernick will be making his return to the virtual gridiron... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After the first day of online classes, Columbia parents are frustrated with some CPS scheduling for the start... More >>
in
(CNN) — The US Justice Department, in an extraordinary move on Tuesday, asked to take over the defense of President... More >>
in
(CNN) — The moon is getting rusty. Scientists had the same reaction you probably did when they reached this... More >>
in
(AP) — In a historic move, the Oscars are raising the inclusion bar for best picture nominees starting with the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As you start your day, our team has compiled some of our top stories to get you caught... More >>
in