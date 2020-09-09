REPORT: Three-quarters of Missouri's students have in-person option

O'FALLON (AP) - Nearly three-quarters of public school students in Missouri have the option to attend classes in person this fall.

Missouri’s 518 school districts and 36 public charter schools are taking varying approaches as they balance educational needs with the desire to protect students, teachers and staff from the coronavirus.

Data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education shows that 40% of students go to schools meeting onsite but offering virtual learning options. Another 22.5% attend schools that blend onsite and virtual learning, and 11.2% attend in person with no distance learning option. The remaining 26% of students are in schools with virtual only classes.