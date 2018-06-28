Reported Assault on MU Campus

The victim described the suspect as a white male in his early twenties, heavy set, wearing a yellow shirt, and khaki shorts.

Investigators were able to pull video images from cameras in the area that match the general description of the suspect.

Some of these photos are attached or available on the department’s web site at:

http://www.mupolice.com/pr/archive/2010/8-2010.php

The female victim was treated at the scene and released.

Additional details cannot be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.