Reporters arrested during Ferguson protests settle lawsuits

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Two journalists arrested last year during Ferguson police shooting protests have reached settlements in lawsuits against St. Louis County.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed two federal lawsuits on behalf of the journalists, who were arrested while covering protests in the weeks after a white officer fatally shot black 18-year-old Michael Brown on Aug. 9.

An Associated Press request for comment from St. Louis County wasn't immediately returned Monday.

A spokeswoman said the ACLU took final action Friday to dismiss the lawsuits.

A complaint filed against St. Louis County claimed Gerald "Trey" Yingst of Washington, D.C.-based News2Share was unlawfully arrested in November while filming protests.

Another lawsuit claimed police wrongly arrested New York-based journalist Bilgin Sasmaz in August while he photographed protests for the Turkish Anadolu Agency.