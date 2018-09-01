Reporting Child Abuse

COLUMBIA - Six organizations gathered on MU's campus Wednesday night to bring awareness about how to effectively report child abuse and neglect.

Panel members including Rainbow House, Columbia Police Department, and University Hospital among others described the specific role each department takes when a case of abuse occurs.

Janie Bakutes, a representative from the Rainbow House and coordinator of the panel said, "We are just here to go through the step by step process when we have an allegation of child abuse and a child comes into the Rainbow House."

Wednesday night's discussion focused on helping community members to become familiar with and aware of those who can help a child during the situation if abuse occurs.