Multiple sources have reported that the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire third basemen Nolan Arenado and over $50 million in cash from the Colorado Rockies.
BREAKING: Cardinals have agreed to acquire Nolan Arenado from Rockies, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal pending approval from both MLB and players’ union; Rockies sending Cardinals significant cash, believed to be in $50M range, and Arenado will be deferring money.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 30, 2021
Arenado is a five-time All Star and widely regarded as one of the best third basemen and defensive players in MLB, winning his eighth straight Gold Glove in 2020.
The Cardinals will be sending multiple players back to the Rockies in return, but the names have not been made public yet.
Arenado needs to formally waive his no-trade clause to make it official, but he is expected to do so.