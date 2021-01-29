Multiple sources have reported that the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire third basemen Nolan Arenado and over $50 million in cash from the Colorado Rockies. 

Arenado is a five-time All Star and widely regarded as one of the best third basemen and defensive players in MLB, winning his eighth straight Gold Glove in 2020. 

The Cardinals will be sending multiple players back to the Rockies in return, but the names have not been made public yet. 

Arenado needs to formally waive his no-trade clause to make it official, but he is expected to do so. 

