Reports: Death of Schweich's former spokesman being investigated as suicide

JEFFERSON CITY - According to multiple media reports, Spence Jackson, the former spokesperson for the late state auditor Tom Schweich has died.

Spence Jackson was found dead at his apartment in Jefferson City. Several Missouri newspapers cited an unnamed source that the death was being investigated as a suicide.

The reported death comes about a month after Scweich's self-inflicted death.

Jackson started working in the state auditor's office in May, 2011, according to his LinkedIn account.

He was 44 years old.

Former Missouri Governor Matt Blunt today issued the following statement:

"Melanie and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spence Jackson who was a good friend for many years. Spence was a gifted communicator who dedicated his talents in public affairs to public service. Over his career he served as chief spokesman for three of Missouri's statewide offices including that of the governor when I held that post. Spence was hard-working, well-liked and quick-witted. He will truly be missed. We mourn his passing and offer our prayers to his family and friends."