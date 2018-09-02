REPORTS: Fire Breaks Out in Sedalia Apartment Building

SEDALIA - KOMU 8 News has a crew on the way to a fire in Sedalia. Bruce Enrietto of Sedalia reported via Twitter the fire is near Grand Avenue south of Main Street and advised followers to avoid the area.

A KOMU 8 News reporter is headed to the Mark Twain Apartments where residents reported an attic fire Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sedalia Democrat, firefighters said the blaze could bring down the entire building. KOMU 8 News will have updates on this story at 9 and 10 p.m.