Reports Increase to UM System Ethics Hotline

COLUMBIA (AP) - An ethics and complaints hotline for the University of Missouri system has received nearly twice as many reports as it did in 2012.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the hotline received 74 calls in 2013 compared to 39 in 2012. Most of the calls came from MU Health employees.

Problems raised in complaints have varied. Four under investigation by administrators deal with unfair treatment or inappropriate behavior toward employees. Others relate to billing issues.

MU Health public relations manager Mary Jenkins says the increase is not surprising and corresponds with efforts to publicize it. Jenkins says employees are told they can and should call if there is a problem.