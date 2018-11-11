Reports of Assault at Campus Lodge Determined False

COLUMBIA - MU Police Department has determined that the reported assault at Campus Lodge Apartments did not occur.

On April 29, MU Police Department received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred in the Campus Lodge parking lot around 1:35 a.m. The female caller reported that she was assaulted by an unknown male as she approached her car. She described the male has wearing a hoodie that concealed his face and standing approximately 5'2" - 5'4".

The MU Police Department says that further investigation unveiled that the assault never took place.