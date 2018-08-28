Reports: Police officer shot in Ballwin

BALLWIN - Our sister station in St. Louis, KSDK-TV reported a police officer was shot in the Ballwin area Friday morning according to law enforcement sources.

The officer was being taken to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur after he was shot in the neck three times. KSDK -TV reports there is a heavy police presence at the hospital.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch also reported the incident happened at a traffic stop. They also report a suspect was in custody after officers had to chase them on foot.

Sources said a weapon was recovered.

The suspect has been taken into custody.