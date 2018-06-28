Representative's aide arrested after assault on Columbia woman

COLUMBIA - A Missouri representative's aide was accused of choking his girlfriend until she passed out in her Columbia home.

Kolton Babb, legislative aide to Republican Rep. Mike Kelley, was arrested Wednesday, after officers were dispatched to a disturbance call on Santiago Drive in around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

CPD said Babb placed a chemical smelling rag on the woman's mouth and nose while talking to her about sex. Police said she pushed the rag away, but Babb stepped behind her and put his arm around her neck which caused her to pass out.

According to CPD, the woman woke up on the floor with Babb hovering over her, telling her she was fine.

Police said Babb and the woman are in an intimate relationship.

Babb was arrested at Missouri Capital Police headquarters in Jefferson City. He was charged with second-degree assault.