Representative Still Files Statutory Fix to Board of Curators Statute
JEFFERSON CITY - State Rep. Mary Still has filed a pair of bills to fix a problem Missouri's loss of a congressional seat in 2013 will create in the state law that governs membership on the University of Missouri Board of Curators.
While the Missouri Constitution establishes a nine-member Board of Curators, a separate state law says that no more than one curator can be from the same congressional district. As a result, when Missouri's congressional delegation drops from nine members to eight in January 2013, the curator statute will be in conflict with the state constitution.
Still is proposing two alternatives for fixing the problem of having more curators than congressional districts. The first House Bill 243, would assign the ninth spot on the board to a voting student curator. The second, House Bill 244, would require that each congressional district be represented by at least one curator, with no more than two curators per district.
"As a former employee at the University I witnessed my share of curator's meetings and am aware of the professionalism the student brought to the board even though the student could not vote," Still said. "In the event that the legislature doesn't get behind it, we need to have a backup plan in place to ensure that the curators' law still gets fixed.
In 2008, the General Assembly passed a bill making the ninth curator a voting student position, but it was vetoed by then- Gov. Matt Blunt.
