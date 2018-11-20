Republic Moves Banned Books Back to Library

REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) -- After two months of controversy, a southwest Missouri school board has decided to return two banned books to the high school library. However, only parents of students in the Republic school district will be allowed to check out any challenged books from the library.

In July, the board voted to remove Kurt Vonnegut's "Slaughterhouse-Five" and Sarah Ockler's "Twenty Boy Summer" from the school. That triggered heated debate and prompted Monday's

decision before a packed meeting room.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that under the revised book policy, challenged books will be kept in a secure section of the school library. A parent who wants their child to read the book will be allowed to check it out.