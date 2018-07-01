Republic Schools to Pay $185,000 Settlement

REPUBLIC (AP) - The Republic school district paid $185,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a student and her family who said the district didn't protect her from being raped several times.

The district released the settlement figures Thursday in response to a lawsuit filed by The Springfield News-Leader after the district refused to release settlement details.

Under the settlement, the district paid $122,315 to the girl and her family and $62,685 to the girl's attorney. It's unclear if the settlement was covered by the district's insurance. The district also paid mediation and court costs.

The student's lawsuit said the school didn't protect her from a classmate who harassed, assaulted and raped her several times during two school years.

The boy was found guilty of attempted sexual assault in juvenile court.