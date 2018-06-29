Republican Caucuses Held

ST.LOUIS - Republicans caucused in Missouri's largest metropolitan areas Saturday.

GOP caucuses in Jackson County and St. Louis were pushed back in order to avoid conflict with St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

There are no declared winners from Saturday's contests, but more than 2000 people will advance to congressional district conventions. Those are held on April 21. A state convention is then held on June 2.

At those two meetings, the bulk of Missouri's 52 delegates will be bound to a candidate for the GOP presidential nomination.