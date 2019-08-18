Republican Missouri attorney general hopeful sued for emails

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A former state lawmaker is suing over an associate University of Missouri law professor and attorney general candidate's emails.

Former Republican Rep. Kevin Elmer sued the university system and Republican candidate Josh Hawley Wednesday, saying the university violated the Sunshine Law.

Elmer says he requested university records on Hawley last May to see whether he received support from the university to run for office. Elmer says he was overcharged and it's taking too long.

Hawley faces an Aug. 2 primary against Sen. Kurt Schaefer.

Hawley's spokesman says the lawsuit is meant to distract voters from what he described as problems with Schaefer.

A spokesman says the University of Missouri system is responding in a timely manner but that Elmer's request is extensive and one of 714 requests made last year.