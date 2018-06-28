Republican representative to challenge Nixon's voter ID veto

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Republican sponsor of a bill to require Missouri voters to show photo identification at the polls says he'll try to overturn Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of the measure.

Nixon on Thursday vetoed the bill, saying it would make it harder to vote.

Rep. Justin Alferman says he'll try to override Nixon's veto during a September session. The bill previously passed with enough votes to overturn Nixon's action.

The bill would allow people without photo ID to vote after signing a statement saying they don't have the required identification and can show some other form of identification. It calls for the state to cover the cost of IDs for voters without them.

The measure wouldn't take effect unless voters approve a proposed constitutional amendment.

Supporters say it could prevent fraud.