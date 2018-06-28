Republican Tilley Drops Out of Mo. Lt. Gov. Race

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House Speaker Steven Tilley is dropping out of the 2012 lieutenant governor's race.

The Republican from Perryville said Thursday that he is quitting the race to spend more time with his daughters. Tilley had raised more than $1.5 million and had no announced opposition within his political party. But Tilley has gone through personal struggles. He and his wife, Kellie, filed for divorce in September after 18 years of marriage.

Tilley's exit could set off a Republican scramble to find a replacement. Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder has said he will not run for re-election and is instead expected to seek the Republican nomination for governor. Two Democrats have said they plan to run for lieutenant governor -- state Democratic Party Chairwoman Susan Montee, and state conservation commissioner Becky Plattner.