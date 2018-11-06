Republican US Sen. Blunt Speaks to Mo. House

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt says there are no federal solutions to many problems confronting governments.

The Republican lawmaker spoke Tuesday to a session of the Missouri House in Jefferson City.

Blunt urged the legislators to resist when they're told the federal government is best suited to address a problem unless they have been persuaded the issue is too big for state government alone.

Likewise, Blunt says legislators often should push back when told state government is better suited than local officials to tackle an issue.