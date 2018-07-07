Republicans Claim Ethics Commission Violated Sunshine Law

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state Republican Party claims the Missouri Ethics Commission violated the Sunshine Law while deciding that some candidates should refund campaign contributions. Republicans have filed a lawsuit against the Ethics Commission alleging it violated the state's open meetings law. The Ethics Commission voted last week to notify candidates they may have violated state law by receiving donations in excess of contribution limits recently reimposed by the state Supreme Court. The commission's vote occurred with no public discussion after an hour-long closed-door session. The lawsuit seeks a court order blocking the Ethics Commission from carrying out its decision.