Republicans Encourage Schweich to Run for Senate

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A group of 18 Republican donors, businessmen and politicians have released a letter encouraging State Auditor Tom Schweich (shwyk) to jump into Missouri's Republican U.S. Senate primary.

The letter released Thursday comes after supporters recently created a political committee that will allow money to be raised and spent while Schweich tests the waters for a Senate candidacy. The lead signers on the letter are Republican donor Sam Fox of St. Louis and former U.S. Sen. John Danforth, with whom Schweich has worked in various capacities.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill already has three prominent Republicans challengers - U.S. Rep. Todd Akin, St. Louis businessman John Brunner and former state Treasurer Sarah Steelman.

Schweich has until March 27 to decide whether to run for Senate.