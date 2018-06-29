Republicans Respond to State of State

But, with a 37 percent approval rating, how his ideas were received state wide is yet to be seen. From members of Blunt's own party, his address tonight got a warm reception.

"I think the governor's speech tonight was very upbeat, it kinda giave a look at where we've been, where we started two years ago, and now where we are," said Representative Kenny Jones.

"The governor was consistent throughout his remarks that the picture for the state of Missouri is much better now than it was two years ago when he first became governor,"said Senator Carl Vogel.

Both Jones and Vogel feel Blunt has ample time to turn around his approval rating.