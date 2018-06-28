Republicans seek to keep supermajority in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Republicans have again won a majority of seats in the Missouri House and Senate.

Early elections returns show that Republicans have surpassed the 82 House seats and 18 Senate seats necessary to keep their majority.

But the GOP has a bigger prize in its eyes - retaining a two-thirds supermajority that is necessary for overriding gubernatorial vetoes. That goal appeared in reach, as Republicans picked up several seats previously held by Democrats, including a couple in the hotly contested battle ground of Jefferson County.

It takes 109 House seats and 23 Senate seats for a party to hold a two-thirds majority.