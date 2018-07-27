Rescued dogs still getting treatment, some go to foster home

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Humane Society of Missouri said one of the dogs rescued from a property in Roach will go to a foster home until her puppies can be weaned.

The mother, four puppies and eleven other adult dogs were surrendered to the Humane Society after they and more dogs - along with a goat - were found last week. Authorities responding to a call at the property found the animals in "deplorable" conditions.

The other eleven dogs surrendered Tuesday are being evaluated and getting treatment. The Humane Society said they will likely be available for adoption in the coming weeks after each is spayed or neutered.