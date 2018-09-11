Rescued kitten likely the missing "Rally Cat"

ST. LOUIS - Fans of the most famous missing cat in Missouri can breathe a sigh of relief. St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach trapped a cat in downtown's City Garden last night and are declaring it to be Rally Cat.

"We are confident he is the right cat because of the bands on his legs and the bullseye on his back," the organization said on its Facebook page.

It sent this tweet shortly after trapping the kitten:

We did trap a kitten at @CitygardenSTL overnight. We will be trying to determine if it is #Rallycat. pic.twitter.com/o5Y5IIcYoU — STLFCO (@stlfco) August 11, 2017

The feisty feline became an internet sensation Wednesday night, sprinting onto the field at Busch Stadium with the bases loaded for the Cardinals with two outs in the sixth inning. The cat emerged from near the visitors' dugout on the third-base side and raced into the outfield, the fur on its tail standing on end. Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain stood, smiling, with a hand on his hip as the cat sprinted past him.

Kansas City was leading 5-4 at the time and play was delayed for a couple minutes while the grounds crew collected the cat. On the first pitch after play resumed, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam off Peter Moylan to give the Cardinals an 8-5 lead. The cat was instantly dubbed #RallyCat on Twitter, and St. Louis went on to win — its fifth victory in a row.

Lucas Hackman, a member of the Cardinals' ground crew, ran out to grab the stray, which bit and scratched him several times.

Hackman put the cat down to get treated and a fan picked the cat up, wrongly claiming it was hers. But Rally Cat got away from her too, leading to a two-day search.

St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach said the cat will be going to a no-kill shelter.