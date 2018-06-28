Rescuers Find Mo. Hiker Alive

Jacob Gately of Lee's Summit reached the summit of the 14,005-foot Mount of the Holy Cross on Saturday with his brother, Josh. The two became separated on the way down. Josh Gately reported his 23-year-old brother missing that night when he failed to return to camp. Jacob Gately was wearing only jeans, a fleece garment, a rain jacket and tennis shoes, and he carried only water and an energy bar. The area had received up to a foot of snow since Saturday. Authorities say Gately has a little frostbite but is going to be OK. Mount of the Holy Cross is about 80 miles west of Denver.