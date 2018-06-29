Rescuers Locate Missing Eldon Teen's Body

ELDON - Recovery crews have located the body of the missing teen swept away by quickly rising waters in Eldon Friday night, according to Lake News Online. Crews found the body of 17-year-old Donald Parker shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday. Parker's body was found along a creek bed about a half mile from where he was sucked into a culvert in Eldon.

The rescue and recovery effort began Friday evening. Rescuers had to call off the search because heavy rains hampered their efforts. Crews gathered at 8 a.m. Saturday morning to resume operations. Rescuers from multiple agencies, as well as many family and friends, focused their attention on the Saline valley Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol - Water Patrol Division, Eldon Police Department, Eldon Fire Department, Lake Ozark Fire Protection District and Moreau Fire Protection District all responded to the scene.

Parker was last seen Friday night in Eldon playing in several feet of water when quickly rising waters pulled him into a nearby culvert. The culvert drains into the Saline Creek, a creek that can become dangerous in high water.

Rescuers used canine units along Fourth and Short Streets in Eldon, and along the Saline Creek bed. They searched through thick vegetation, at times taller than the rescuers themselves, to look for Parker. As time passed, rescuers transitioned from a rescue effort to a body recovery effort.

Eldon Police Chief Rodney Fair asked bystanders to stay out of the way of the recovery teams.