Research Shows Homeopathy Industry Growing

COLUMBIA - A research report by IBIS World showing the number of people comfortable with using alternative medicines is going up. The report specifically names homeopathy as one of the more accepted types of alternative medicines.

At Clover's Natural Market there's an entire aisle dedicated to homeopathic medicines. Various regulars trickle in and out of the aisle. One gray-haired lady sporting a knee-brace, who didn't wish to give her name, ran directly to her leg pain medicine. She said she's taken homeopathic remedies for the past few years, and it was her husband who first recommended it.

Homeopathic medicine operates with the motto "Like cures like." If someone has a bee sting they'll take a remedy with a very diluted version of the poison in it.

"It involves giving a product or substance that's diluted many many many times by mixing it with water and then banging it against something sort of rubbery and then diluting it again and then banging it and doing that possibly a hundred times to a concentration that you can't even measure the original item that you were diluting it in," said Bonnie Friehling, a physician who uses homeopathic medicine in her alternative practice.

One of the owners of Clover's Natural Market, Scott Nirmaier, said, "Usually the solutions are so diluted that it's really considered a really safe remedy. It's useful for children and infants so a lot of parents feel a lot more comfortable using homeopathics than any kind of herbs or drugs."

The symptoms each medicine treats are listed on the bottle to help customers figure out which specific remedy should be used. Some are very specific like Wild Oak. On the label it says it "helps to determine what to do with your life when you are undecided about which path to take." Homeopathy also serves more common symptoms like nausea and colds as well.