Researcher: Golf Courses Could Serve as Wildlife Sanctuaries

1 decade 1 year 2 months ago Thursday, July 12 2007 Jul 12, 2007 Thursday, July 12, 2007 2:50:15 AM CDT July 12, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A University of Missouri researcher sees golf courses as potential wildlife sanctuaries. Ray Semlitsch is a professor of biology. He says about three quarters of the land at most golf courses is not in play, and that space could be managed as potential habitat. Semlitsch's recommendations include buffering aquatic habitats from chemical runoff, surrounding wetland areas with forest or natural grassland, and creating diversity of pond types that mimic natural wetlands. There are more than 17-thousand golf courses in the U.S. The study will be published in the January edition of USGA Turfgrass and Environmental Research Online.

